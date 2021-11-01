Societe Generale 給与

企業ディレクトリ
Societe Generaleの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$19,391から、高い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストので$250,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Societe Generale. 最終更新日： 8/25/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $27.1K
プロダクトマネージャー
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $20.7K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $56.6K

UXデザイナー

ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $250K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $82.4K
データアナリスト
$65.6K
情報技術者（IT）
$149K
投資銀行家
$28.1K
法務
$189K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$56.4K
プログラムマネージャー
$69.5K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$58.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$197K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$121K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$69.3K
テクニカルライター
$40.3K
よくある質問

El rol més ben pagat informat a Societe Generale és ファイナンシャルアナリスト amb una compensació total anual de $250,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Societe Generale és de $56,388.

その他のリソース