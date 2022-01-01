企業一覧
Snowflake
Snowflake 給与

Snowflakeの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$37,476から上位のデータサイエンスマネージャーの$979,200の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Snowflake. 最終更新日： 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC1 $232K
IC2 $346K
IC3 $533K
IC4 $899K
IC5 $817K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

セールス
IC1 $134K
IC2 $160K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $342K
IC5 $373K

セールス開発代表

アカウントエグゼクティブ

ソリューションアーキテクト
IC3 $293K
IC4 $267K
IC5 $312K

データアーキテクト

クラウドセキュリティアーキテクト

プロダクトマネージャー
IC3 $431K
IC4 $727K
IC5 $899K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
M3 $616K
M4 $769K
セールスエンジニア
IC3 $303K
IC4 $297K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
IC3 $276K
IC4 $375K
IC5 $325K
データサイエンティスト
IC1 $141K
IC2 $241K
IC3 $340K
プロダクトデザイナー
IC2 $244K
IC3 $274K
IC4 $574K

UXデザイナー

ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $118K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
Median $185K
リクルーター
Median $170K

ソーサー

アカウンタント
Median $226K

テクニカル会計士

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $155K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $256K
リーガル
Median $210K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $300K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
Median $105K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $240K
ビジネスオペレーションズ
$370K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
$784K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$289K
カスタマーサービス
$37.5K
データアナリスト
$210K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$979K
グラフィックデザイナー
$623K
マーケティング
$174K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$121K
ピープルオペレーションズ
$194K
レベニューオペレーションズ
$480K
テクニカルアカウントマネージャー
$134K
テクニカルライター
$303K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Snowflakeでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Snowflakeでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Snowflakeでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Snowflakeで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$979,200です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Snowflakeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$290,692です。

