SmartThingsのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Minneapolis-St. Paul AreaはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり$109KからStaff Software Engineerのyearあたり$192Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Minneapolis-St. Paul Areaパッケージ総額は$151Kです。 SmartThingsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
給与情報が見つかりません
