企業一覧
Skydio
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Skydio ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （San Francisco Bay Area）

Skydioのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはSoftware Engineerでyearあたり$223Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$189Kです。 Skydioの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
$223K
$165K
$58.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Skydioでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Skydioでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Skydio in San Francisco Bay Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$328,750です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Skydioのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in San Francisco Bay Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$200,000です。

注目の求人

    Skydioの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • SmartThings
  • Owlet
  • Nextdoor
  • Riot Games
  • Magic Leap
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース