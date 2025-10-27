企業一覧
SIX
SIX ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

SIXのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Switzerlandパッケージの中央値はyearあたりCHF 117Kです。 SIXの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/27/2025

年収中央値
company icon
SIX
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
年収総額
CHF 117K
レベル
Software Engineer
基本給
CHF 112K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
ボーナス
CHF 4.5K
在籍年数
0-1 年
経験年数
5-10 年
キャリアレベルとは SIX?
最新の給与投稿
含まれる職種

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

SIX in Switzerlandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CHF 146,006です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
SIXのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Switzerlandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCHF 118,656です。

