Silverline
    Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators.

    http://www.silverlinecrm.com
    ウェブサイト
    2009
    設立年
    450
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

