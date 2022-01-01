企業ディレクトリ
Silicon Labs 給与

Silicon Labsの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーのの年間総報酬で$50,868から、高い方の端でテクニカルプログラムマネージャーので$301,500までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Silicon Labs. 最終更新日： 8/25/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $135K
ハードウェアエンジニア
Median $150K

ASICエンジニア

ビジネス開発
$194K

情報技術者（IT）
$94.5K
プロダクトデザイナー
$89.7K
プロダクトマネージャー
$146K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$221K
営業
$102K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$165K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$50.9K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$302K
ベスティングスケジュール

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

株式の種類
RSU

Silicon Labsでは、RSUsは3年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 33% の付与期間 1st- (33.00% 毎年)

  • 33% の付与期間 2nd- (33.00% 毎年)

  • 33% の付与期間 3rd- (33.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

Silicon Labsで報告された最高給の職種はテクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$301,500です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Silicon Labsで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$145,725です。

