Sigma Software 給与

Sigma Softwareの給与範囲は、低い方の端で採用担当者のの年間総報酬で$8,358から、高い方の端で土木技術者ので$89,550までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Sigma Software. 最終更新日： 8/22/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $79.9K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

土木技術者
$89.6K
プロダクトマネージャー
$72.4K

採用担当者
$8.4K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$62.4K
よくある質問

Sigma Softwareで報告された最高給の職種は土木技術者 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$89,550です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Sigma Softwareで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$72,360です。

