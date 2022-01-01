企業一覧
Shopee
ショッピー 給与

Shopeeの給与は下位のビジネスデベロップメントの年間総報酬$13,594から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$231,746の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています ショッピー. 最終更新日： 9/19/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $72.2K
Senior Software Engineer $120K
Expert Software Engineer $167K
Senior Expert Software Engineer $232K

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

サイトリライアビリティエンジニア

AIエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $74.9K
データアナリスト
Median $57K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $75.8K
ビジネスデベロップメント
Median $13.6K
データサイエンティスト
Median $91.2K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $49.1K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $74.8K

テクニカルプロジェクトマネジャー

ヒューマンリソース
Median $54.8K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $60K
マーケティング
Median $44.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $38.7K
リクルーター
Median $70.3K
Analyst
Median $43.3K
アカウンタント
$49.8K
ビジネスオペレーション
$46.9K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$44.7K
ジオロジカルエンジニア
$174K
グラフィックデザイナー
$71.2K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$44.2K
リーガル
$98K
セールス
$41.3K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$225K
UXリサーチャー
$102K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Shopeeでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Shopeeで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Senior Expert Software Engineer levelで、年間総報酬は$231,746です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Shopeeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$70,340です。

その他のリソース