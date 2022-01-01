企業一覧
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams 福利厚生

推定総価値： $8,640

保険・健康・ウェルネス
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Optional

  • Disability Insurance

    STD, LTD

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    13 days

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Sick Time

    • 住宅関連
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Military Leave

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 per adopted child.

  • Remote Work

    • 金融・退職金制度
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

    • 特典・割引
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • その他
  • Identity Theft Protection

