Servus Credit Union データサイエンスマネージャー 給与

What is the highest データサイエンスマネージャー salary at Servus Credit Union in Canada?
The highest paying salary package reported for a データサイエンスマネージャー at Servus Credit Union in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$214,032. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Servus Credit Union データサイエンスマネージャー employees get paid in Canada?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Servus Credit Union for the データサイエンスマネージャー role in Canada is CA$153,664.