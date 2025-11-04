企業一覧
Senao Networks
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

Senao Networks ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Senao Networksのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Taiwanパッケージの中央値はyearあたりNT$794Kです。 Senao Networksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/4/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Senao Networks
Software Engineer
Taoyuan, TA, Taiwan
年収総額
NT$794K
レベル
hidden
基本給
NT$794K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
ボーナス
NT$0
在籍年数
0-1 年
経験年数
2-4 年
キャリアレベルとは Senao Networks?
Block logo
+NT$1.79M
Robinhood logo
+NT$2.74M
Stripe logo
+NT$616K
Datadog logo
+NT$1.08M
Verily logo
+NT$678K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Senao Networks in Taiwanのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬NT$1,416,754です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Senao Networksのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Taiwanで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はNT$793,903です。

注目の求人

    Senao Networksの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Myntra
  • Jio
  • LG Ads
  • StarLeaf
  • Sopra Steria
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース