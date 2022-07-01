企業一覧
Schoology
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Schoologyについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Schoology—used by millions of students and educators in K-12 schools and universities around the world—combines dynamic learning management, an easy-to-use collaborative interface, and next-generation API integration into one innovative solution. Schoology transforms learning into a media-rich interactive experience where students, teachers, parents and administrators work together to raise student achievement worldwide. Available as a free stand-alone product and as a fee-based integrated enterprise-class solution deployed in schools or across districts, Schoology is user-centric and scalable for any blended learning environment.

    http://www.schoology.com
    ウェブサイト
    2009
    設立年
    150
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Schoologyの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース