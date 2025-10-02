Scale AIのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New York City AreaはL3のyearあたり$231KからL5のyearあたり$484Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージ総額は$325Kです。 Scale AIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/2/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L3
$231K
$166K
$60K
$4.3K
L4
$329K
$192K
$136K
$0
L5
$484K
$245K
$238K
$833
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Scale AIでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.