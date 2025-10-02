企業一覧
Scale AI
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • New York City Area

Scale AI ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （New York City Area）

Scale AIのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New York City AreaはL3のyearあたり$231KからL5のyearあたり$484Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージ総額は$325Kです。 Scale AIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/2/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L3
(エントリーレベル)
$231K
$166K
$60K
$4.3K
L4
$329K
$192K
$136K
$0
L5
$484K
$245K
$238K
$833
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
表示 2 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Scale AIでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

マシンラーニングエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa ソフトウェアエンジニア sa Scale AI in New York City Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $528,180. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Scale AI para sa ソフトウェアエンジニア role in New York City Area ay $324,820.

注目の求人

    Scale AIの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • Plaid
  • Carta
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース