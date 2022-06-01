企業一覧
Sarepta Therapeutics
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Sarepta Therapeuticsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical research and drug development company with corporate offices and research facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Incorporated in 1980 as AntiVirals, shortly before going public the company changed its name from AntiVirals to AVI BioPharma soon with stock symbol AVII and in July 2012 changed name from AVI BioPharma to Sarepta Therapeutics and SRPT respectively. As of the end of 2019, the company has two approved drugs (see the Products section below).

    http://www.sarepta.com
    ウェブサイト
    1980
    設立年
    990
    従業員数
    $500M-$1B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Sarepta Therapeuticsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Stripe
    • Square
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Pinterest
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース