企業一覧
Rhode Island Historical Society
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Rhode Island Historical Societyについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    The Rhode Island Historical Society is a membership organization founded in 1822. They collect, preserve, and share Rhode Island's history through their extensive collections, including objects, manuscripts, books, photographs, and maps. They own and maintain historic landmarks such as the John Brown House and the Aldrich House. They also operate the Mary Elizabeth Robinson Research Center and the Museum of Work and Culture. The Society offers educational programs, teacher training, exhibits, concerts, and community activities.

    rihs.org
    ウェブサイト
    1822
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Rhode Island Historical Societyの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • Netflix
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース