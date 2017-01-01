企業一覧
Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services
    • 会社概要

    Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services delivers premier event staffing solutions with a dual focus on comprehensive security and exceptional customer service. We partner with venues and universities across the nation to create safe, welcoming environments for attendees. Our highly trained professionals uphold the highest standards while representing your brand values. With national reach and local expertise, Rhino is your trusted partner for seamless event operations and positive guest experiences.

    rhinosportsandentertainment.com
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    316
    従業員数
    本社所在地

