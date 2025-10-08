Research Innovationsのフルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSenior Software Engineerでyearあたり$164Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$173Kです。 Research Innovationsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
