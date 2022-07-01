企業ディレクトリ
Rentable
    • について

    Rentable is a rapidly growing, venture-backed startup with the mission of creating a new, better way to find apartments.For the millions of renters who have used Rentable to find their next home, our hyperlocal, extensive library of apartments finally makes apartment hunting intuitive and easy.And for the thousands of property managers nationwide that use Rentable to reach renters, we make finding qualified, interested renters frictionless and modern.The future of rentals is virtual, and so is ours.

    http://www.rentable.co
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    150
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

