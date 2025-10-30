企業一覧
Reliance Industries Limited
  • 給与
  • プロジェクトマネージャー

  • 全プロジェクトマネージャー給与

Reliance Industries Limited プロジェクトマネージャー 給与

Reliance Industries Limitedのプロジェクトマネージャー報酬 in Indiaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹1.13Mです。 Reliance Industries Limitedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Project Manager
Navi Mumbai, MH, India
年収総額
₹1.13M
レベル
hidden
基本給
₹1.13M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
ボーナス
₹0
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
5-10 年
キャリアレベルとは Reliance Industries Limited?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新の給与投稿
よくある質問

Reliance Industries Limited in Indiaのプロジェクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹7,599,697です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Reliance Industries Limitedのプロジェクトマネージャー職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹1,128,502です。

