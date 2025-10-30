企業一覧
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

RELEX Solutionsのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Finlandパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€63.3Kです。 RELEX Solutionsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
RELEX Solutions
Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
年収総額
€63.3K
レベル
L3
基本給
€63.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€0
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
15 年
キャリアレベルとは RELEX Solutions?
最新の給与投稿
よくある質問

RELEX Solutions in Finlandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€86,575です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
RELEX Solutionsのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Finlandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€63,294です。

その他のリソース