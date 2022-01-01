企業一覧
REEF
REEF 給与

REEFの給与は下位のビジネスアナリストの年間総報酬$72,000から上位のセールスの$225,106の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています REEF. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $72K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $85K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$113K

セールス
$225K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $80K
権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

REEFでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (1.67% 月次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (1.67% 月次)

よくある質問

REEFで報告されている最高給与の職種はセールス at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$225,106です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
REEFで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$85,000です。

