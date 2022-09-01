企業一覧
Redpanda Data 給与

Redpanda Dataの給与は下位のマーケティングの年間総報酬$119,400から上位のセールスエンジニアの$281,520の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Redpanda Data. 最終更新日： 9/1/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $200K
マーケティング
$119K
プロダクトマネージャー
$264K

セールスエンジニア
$282K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Redpanda Dataでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Redpanda Data is セールスエンジニア at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redpanda Data is $232,086.

