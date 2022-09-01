Redpanda Data 給与

Redpanda Dataの給与は下位のマーケティングの年間総報酬$119,400から上位のセールスエンジニアの$281,520の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Redpanda Data. 最終更新日： 9/1/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Redpanda Dataでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。