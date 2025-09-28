realtor.com データサイエンティスト 給与

realtor.comのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはT2のyearあたり$141KからT5のyearあたり$196Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$181Kです。 realtor.comの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
