Real Chemistry Information Technologist (IT) 給与

What is the highest jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) salary at Real Chemistry?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Real Chemistry sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$165,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Real Chemistry jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Real Chemistry for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$120,937.