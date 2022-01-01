企業ディレクトリ
Razorpay
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Razorpay 給与

Razorpayの給与範囲は、低い方の端でマーケティングオペレーションのの年間総報酬で$4,880から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$200,862までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Razorpay. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $24.1K
Senior Software Engineer $46.9K
Lead Software Engineer $67.1K
Staff Software Engineer $74.6K

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

DevOpsエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $101K
プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager $64.5K
Senior Product Manager $79.3K
Principal Product Manager $114K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $44.8K

UXデザイナー

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $22.8K
データサイエンティスト
Median $33.9K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $58.2K
ビジネス開発
$73.2K
データアナリスト
$14K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$194K
人事
$76.3K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$63.8K
マーケティング
$33.6K
マーケティングオペレーション
$4.9K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$67.4K
プログラムマネージャー
$29.6K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$24.5K
営業
$141K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$201K
テクニカルライター
$29.4K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式の種類
RSU

Razorpayでは、RSUsは4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてください。

Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Razorpay er ソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $200,862. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Razorpay er $63,845.

注目求人

    Razorpayの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Cashfree
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Hevo
  • Revature
  • Piano
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース