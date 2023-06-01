企業一覧
Razberi Technologies
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Razberi Technologies has rebranded to Acre Security, joining forces with other Acre brands to reshape security. Acre Security offers an open video surveillance platform with intelligent appliances, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. The platform can be combined with third-party video management software and IP cameras, reducing total cost of ownership and the risk of cyber breaches. The company is headquartered in Dallas and offers news and viewpoints on Razberi Pulse and social media.

    http://razberi.net
    ウェブサイト
    2011
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

