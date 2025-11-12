Qualcommの機械学習エンジニア報酬 in Greater San Diego AreaはEngineerのyearあたり$194KからStaff Engineerのyearあたり$264Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater San Diego Areaパッケージ総額は$219Kです。 Qualcommの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Associate Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer
$194K
$146K
$27.6K
$20.4K
Senior Engineer
$217K
$173K
$34.6K
$9.4K
Staff Engineer
$264K
$184K
$53.9K
$26.5K
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
Qualcommでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (16.65% 半年)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (16.65% 半年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Qualcommでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)