企業一覧
Qualcomm
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 機械学習エンジニア

  • Greater San Diego Area

Qualcomm 機械学習エンジニア 給与 （Greater San Diego Area）

Qualcommの機械学習エンジニア報酬 in Greater San Diego AreaはEngineerのyearあたり$194KからStaff Engineerのyearあたり$264Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater San Diego Areaパッケージ総額は$219Kです。 Qualcommの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Associate Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer
$194K
$146K
$27.6K
$20.4K
Senior Engineer
$217K
$173K
$34.6K
$9.4K
Staff Engineer
$264K
$184K
$53.9K
$26.5K
表示 2 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Qualcommでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (16.65% 半年)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (16.65% 半年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Qualcommでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Qualcomm in Greater San Diego Areaの機械学習エンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$290,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Qualcommの機械学習エンジニア職種 in Greater San Diego Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$218,333です。

注目の求人

    Qualcommの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Arista Networks
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • Akamai
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース