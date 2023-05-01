企業一覧
Qenta
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Qenta is a financial technology company that aims to digitize all assets and transactions globally. It operates through three integrated segments: Qenta Digital Assets, Qenta Payments, and Qenta Capital & Risk Management. Qenta offers specialized hedging products, cashless payments processing, multi-token wallets, and patented asset tokenization solutions. It has offices and operations in 17 countries and more than 400 employees. Qenta aims to create borderless and democratized financial ecosystems to elevate global businesses and citizens.

    qenta.com
    ウェブサイト
    2016
    設立年
    351
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

