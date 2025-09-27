Propeller Industries プロダクトマネージャー 給与

What is the highest プロダクトマネージャー salary at Propeller Industries in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a プロダクトマネージャー at Propeller Industries in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $209,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Propeller Industries プロダクトマネージャー employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Propeller Industries for the プロダクトマネージャー role in United States is $149,600.