企業一覧
Progressive
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Progressive 給与

Progressiveの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$43,215から上位のデータサイエンティストの$206,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Progressive. 最終更新日： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データアナリスト
Median $80K
データサイエンティスト
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $140K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $100K
クレイムズアジャスター
$69.3K
カスタマーサービス
Median $54.5K
マーケティング
$167K
セールス
$43.2K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$138K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

Progressiveで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Lead Data Scientist levelで、年間総報酬は$206,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Progressiveで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$120,363です。

注目の求人

    Progressiveの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Kemper
  • Citi
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Travelers
  • SelectQuote
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/progressive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.