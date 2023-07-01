企業一覧
Princeton Identity
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Princeton Identity is a biometric identity management company that uses iris recognition and other biometric technology to simplify identity management for businesses, organizations, and borders. Their software and hardware provide versatile identity authentication solutions for physical security and access applications. They have proven installations worldwide and offer system solutions for various applications, including mobile access control, corporate and industrial workplaces, airports, and border control.

    http://princetonidentity.com
    ウェブサイト
    2016
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

