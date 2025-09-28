企業一覧
Prime Global
Prime Global アドミニストレイティブアシスタント 給与

Prime Globalのアドミニストレイティブアシスタント総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$35.7Kから$50Kの範囲です。 Prime Globalの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025

平均総報酬

$38.6K - $44.9K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$35.7K$38.6K$44.9K$50K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Prime Global?

よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a アドミニストレイティブアシスタント at Prime Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $49,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prime Global for the アドミニストレイティブアシスタント role in United States is $35,700.

