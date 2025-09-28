Prime Global アドミニストレイティブアシスタント 給与

What is the highest アドミニストレイティブアシスタント salary at Prime Global in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a アドミニストレイティブアシスタント at Prime Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $49,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Prime Global アドミニストレイティブアシスタント employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prime Global for the アドミニストレイティブアシスタント role in United States is $35,700.