企業一覧
Pluxee
Pluxee 給与

Pluxeeの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$16,108から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$158,426の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Pluxee. 最終更新日： 11/29/2025

ビジネスオペレーションズ
$39.8K
プロダクトマネージャー
$158K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Pluxeeで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$158,426です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Pluxeeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$39,781です。

その他のリソース

