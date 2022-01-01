企業一覧
Pinterest
Pinterest 給与

Pinterestの給与は下位のマーケティングオペレーションの年間総報酬$16,080から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$1,154,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Pinterest. 最終更新日： 8/26/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC13 $213K
IC14 $329K
IC15 $412K
IC16 $673K
IC17 $898K

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
L3 $205K
L4 $237K
L5 $360K
L6 $447K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $818K
M18 $1.15M

プロダクトマネージャー
M14 $303K
M15 $402K
M16 $499K
プロダクトデザイナー
L4 $197K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

UXデザイナー

セールス
Median $204K

アカウントマネジャー

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $265K
データアナリスト
Median $300K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $152K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $156K
UXリサーチャー
Median $275K
ビジネスオペレーション
Median $213K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $152K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $525K
マーケティング
Median $261K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $174K
ヒューマンリソース
Median $160K
アカウンタント
$715K

テクニカルアカウンタント

ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$176K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$157K
チーフオブスタッフ
$211K
コーポレートデベロップメント
$896K
カスタマーサービス
$56.5K
グラフィックデザイナー
$196K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$55.2K
リーガル
$117K
マーケティングオペレーション
$16.1K
パートナーマネージャー
$91.6K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$249K
リクルーター
$76.2K
セールスエンジニア
$219K
トータルリワード
$283K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$159K
権利確定スケジュール

50%

1

33%

2

17%

3

株式種別
RSU

Pinterestでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 50% 権利確定時期： 1st- (12.50% 四半期)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (8.25% 四半期)

  • 17% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (4.25% 四半期)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Pinterestでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Pinterestでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Pinterestで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the M18 levelで、年間総報酬は$1,154,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Pinterestで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$248,750です。

その他のリソース