What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニア salary at People Data Labs in New York City Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at People Data Labs in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do People Data Labs ソフトウェアエンジニア employees get paid in New York City Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at People Data Labs for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in New York City Area is $131,200.