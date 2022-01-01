企業一覧
Paytm 給与

Paytmの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$12,631から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$201,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Paytm. 最終更新日： 10/24/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer $16.3K
Senior Software Engineer $25K
Technical Lead $42K
Senior Technical Lead $63.8K
Principal Engineer $98K

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

クオリティアシュアランス（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

セキュリティソフトウェアエンジニア

デブオプスエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Product Manager $40.9K
Senior Product Manager $52.4K
Director $82.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Engineering Manager $70.8K
Senior Engineering Manager $80.2K

データサイエンティスト
Median $45.8K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $31.4K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $23.2K
リクルーター
Median $12.6K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $38.8K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$201K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$35.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.1K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$30K
プログラムマネージャー
$42K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$29K
セールス
$55.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$15.1K
権利確定スケジュール

10%

1

20%

2

20%

3

25%

4

25%

5

株式種別
Options

Paytmでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 10% 権利確定時期： 1st- (10.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 5th- (25.00% 年次)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Paytmでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Paytmで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$201,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Paytmで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$40,890です。

