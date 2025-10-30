Orsted ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

企業一覧
Orsted
Orstedのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Polandパッケージの中央値はyearあたりPLN 282Kです。 Orstedの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/30/2025

年収中央値
Backend Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年収総額
PLN 282K
レベル
L5
基本給
PLN 282K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
ボーナス
PLN 0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
8 年
よくある質問

Orsted in Polandのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬PLN 320,208です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Orstedのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Polandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はPLN 235,439です。

