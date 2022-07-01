企業一覧
Origami Risk
トップインサイト
  • Origami Riskについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Origami Risk is an industry-leading provider of integrated SaaS solutions for the risk and insurance industry—from insured corporate and public entities to brokers and risk consultants, insurers, third party claims administrators (TPAs), and risk pools. We deliver a full suite of risk management and insurance core system solutions from a single, secure, cloud-based platform. We have a singular focus on helping clients achieve their business objectives by developing, implementing, and supporting our technology solutions.Founded in 2009 by Risk Management Information System (RMIS) industry veterans, over the past decade Origami Risk has received more than two dozen awards for service excellence, technology innovation, and workplace culture. In addition to inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, Origami Risk also has been repeatedly recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the “Best Places to Work” and Best and Brightest® Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

    http://www.origamirisk.com
    ウェブサイト
    2009
    設立年
    450
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

