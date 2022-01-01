企業一覧
OneTrust
OneTrust 給与

OneTrustの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$11,914から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$323,000の範囲です。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $190K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $323K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $100K

アカウンタント
$69.7K
コーポレートデベロップメント
$232K
カスタマーサービス
$117K
カスタマーサクセス
$62.5K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$72.9K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$63.2K
マーケティング
$224K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$90.5K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $135K
リクルーター
$11.9K
セールス
$159K
セールスエンジニア
$121K
テクニカルアカウントマネージャー
$97.5K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$112K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$62.3K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

OneTrustでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

よくある質問

OneTrustで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$323,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
OneTrustで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$106,218です。

その他のリソース

