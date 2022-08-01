企業ディレクトリ
Omega Healthcare
Omega Healthcare 給与

Omega Healthcareの給与範囲は、低い方の端で人事のの年間総報酬で$2,229から、高い方の端でグラフィックデザイナーので$16,535までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Omega Healthcare. 最終更新日： 8/11/2025

$160K

カスタマーサービス
$2.3K
グラフィックデザイナー
$16.5K
人事
$2.2K

よくある質問

Omega Healthcareで報告された最高給の職種はグラフィックデザイナー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$16,535です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Omega Healthcareで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$2,270です。

