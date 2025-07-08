企業一覧
NPCI
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

NPCI 給与

NPCIの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$9,353から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$18,085の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています NPCI. 最終更新日： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $9.4K
データサイエンティスト
$13.3K
プロダクトマネージャー
$18.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
プロジェクトマネージャー
$12.2K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

NPCIで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$18,085です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
NPCIで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$12,731です。

注目の求人

    NPCIの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/npci/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.