企業一覧
Novant Health
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Novant Health 給与

Novant Healthの給与は下位のInformation Technologist (IT)の年間総報酬$44,845から上位のデータサイエンティストの$148,852の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Novant Health. 最終更新日： 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
カスタマーサービス
$46.4K
データサイエンティスト
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

Novant Healthで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$148,852です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Novant Healthで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$46,365です。

注目の求人

    Novant Healthの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース