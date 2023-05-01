企業一覧
NovaKid
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Novakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley. Over 2,500 experienced and qualified teachers conduct English lessons for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old via an interactive online platform. Novakid uses gamification and virtual reality technologies to create an English-speaking environment and helps children all over the world to learn English in a fun and interesting way. The Novakid program complies with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and is tailored to the individual interests and ages of the children. The unique Novakid progress evaluation method ensures great results and lets teachers adapt the program for the individual needs and interests of each child.

    novakidschool.com
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    786
    従業員数
    $250M-$500M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

