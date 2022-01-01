Notionの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$53,499から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$531,500の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Notion. 最終更新日： 10/23/2025
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Notionでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
