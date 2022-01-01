企業一覧
Notion
Notion 給与

Notionの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$53,499から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$531,500の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Notion. 最終更新日： 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $231K
L2 $334K
L3 $303K
L4 $532K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $186K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $440K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $395K
アカウンタント
$90.5K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$226K
ビジネスアナリスト
$196K
Go-To-Market Engineer
$289K
ヒューマンリソース
$70K
マーケティング
$175K
プログラムマネージャー
$187K
リクルーター
$209K
セールス
$53.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$128K
トータルリワード
$186K
UXリサーチャー
$170K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Notionでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

よくある質問

Notionで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the L4 levelで、年間総報酬は$531,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Notionで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$196,000です。

