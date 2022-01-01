企業一覧
Notion
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
会社概要

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
ウェブサイト
2016
設立年
500
従業員数
$100M-$250M
推定売上高
本社所在地

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

注目の求人

    Notionの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース