Noon
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

  • Greater Dubai Area

Noon バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Dubai Area）

Noonのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Dubai Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりAED 276Kです。 Noonの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Noon
Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
年収総額
AED 276K
レベル
SDE 2
基本給
AED 276K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
ボーナス
AED 0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
4 年
キャリアレベルとは Noon?

AED 588K

最新の給与投稿
よくある質問

Noon in Greater Dubai Areaのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬AED 408,034です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Noonのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Dubai Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はAED 300,073です。

その他のリソース