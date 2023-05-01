企業一覧
NiSource
    • 会社概要

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    ウェブサイト
    1912
    設立年
    7,272
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

