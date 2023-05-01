企業一覧
NinjaCat
    • 会社概要

    NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform for agencies, media companies, and brands. It connects hundreds of marketing data sources into a single platform, allowing marketers to build and automate reports and dashboards at scale. NinjaCat's reporting and campaign monitoring solutions eliminate manual data wrangling and accelerate time to insight, empowering teams to communicate quickly and effectively to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts to business stakeholders.

    ninjacat.io
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

