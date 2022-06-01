企業一覧
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ 給与

NielsenIQの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$15,060から上位のセールスの$393,838の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています NielsenIQ. 最終更新日： 11/24/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $15.1K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $132K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $24.3K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$95.8K
カスタマーサービス
$24.4K
カスタマーサクセス
$72.8K
データアナリスト
$21.8K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$154K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$101K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$97.5K
マーケティング
$75.3K
プロダクトデザイナー
$147K
プログラムマネージャー
$56.6K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$101K
セールス
$394K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$52K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$152K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$56.9K
よくある質問

NielsenIQで報告されている最高給与の職種はセールス at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$393,838です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
NielsenIQで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$95,787です。

その他のリソース

